If you thought Piers Morgan was going to be quiet after stepping down from ITV’s Good Morning Britain, you’d be very wrong. On Monday, in response to the relentless attacks towards Meghan Markle, Morgan’s co-anchor Alex Beresford rightly reminded the world of Morgan’s former relationship with Markle. Well, while Morgan can sure dish it out, it looks as though he isn’t quite as equipped to sit back and take it when he himself is being criticized. The comments visibly got under Morgan’s skin as he walked off the set — and resigned later that day. He’s now had a bit of time to reflect, and somehow he concluded that the right next move for him was to double down on his judgment of the Duchess on Twitter.

Perhaps it was only to be expected that the (now former) British television host would take to the social media platform to comment on the now-viral moment of him walking off of the Good Morning Britain stage.

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

Morgan wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.” Underneath, he posted a photo of Winston Churchill with the quote, “Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.”

On his show, Morgan insisted that he “didn’t believe a word” Meghan told Oprah in her interview, namely her experience with racial abuse and her suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie. Later on Twitter, he went on an ego-trip seemingly proud of his what he said on his show.

Morgan also doubled down on his stance when talking to Sky News, saying, “If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out within that interview, so be it. I think it’s fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they’ve canceled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge.”

Back to those tweets… Indeed, his work on Good Morning Britain does appear to be done. Let’s hope his repeated vitriol against Meghan is done, too.

