Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Deny Asking About Archie’s Skin Color

One of the most damning moments of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was the moment they revealed that some members of the royal family had expressed “concern” about how dark biracial Archie’s skin might be. Both Meghan and Harry refused to name names during this conversation, insisting it would be too “damaging,” though a clip released the next day showed Harry confirming that it was neither the Queen nor Prince Philip who was responsible for these remarks. Today, a new report says that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expressing “total shock” that anyone would ask about Archie’s skin color — which, unless the comment was made by someone truly random and uninvolved like Prince Andrew, leaves dad Prince Charles as the most likely culprit.

According to an Us Weekly source, William and Kate had no idea about any racially-motivated conversations about the Sussex baby.

“William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said,” says the source. “What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color. William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent.”

This hasn’t changed how they feel about Meghan and Harry’s decision to do an interview, which they’d reportedly condemned both in the week leading up to it and immediately after. “William and Kate feel that these conversations could have been made in private,” the source confirms.

But their specific denial of knowing about these Archie conversations is sure to shift the public blame over the Prince Charles, where there’s already much ill will after Harry’s revelations about their relationship and Charles’ failure to support him. If Charles was in fact the one to raise this conversation, then he deserves every bit of criticism coming his way.

