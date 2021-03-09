If there’s one thing we learned from Prince Harry in his interview with Oprah Winfrey, it’s that he and his father are not on the best terms right now. Although people may have assumed that, it was shocking, honestly, to hear Harry talk about it on national television and admit that there was a time when his father, Prince Charles, actually stopped taking his calls. Post-interview, we can only imagine that the tension between them is running extra high. And in his first public appearance since the tell-all interview, Prince Charles avoided answering a direct question about his feelings on the interview. While he’s reportedly “in a state of despair” over the interview, per Vanity Fair, we’re not surprised that the royals seem to be going about their business as usual. After all, it’s what they’ve been told to do for years, right?

Prince Charles’ first public appearance was at a pop-up vaccine clinic in London. Royal correspondents, including ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robertson, shared images and videos of his appearance, one showing his lack of response to a reporter’s question. In the video, you can hear a reporter ask Charles, “Sir, can I ask, what did you think of the interview?” Charles turns his head and just looks at her, no word or response to be said. Talk about an awkward interaction…

Honestly, we were kind of hoping that after Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview aired, the whole stiff upper lip mentality would start to dissolve. That maybe, just maybe, we would get to see a more open side of the royal family and hear how they truly feel about the entire situation. The Queen came forward with her statement saying that the family is “saddened” by the treatment the Susseses received during their time as royals. Since Charles clearly isn’t interested in answering questions on the fly, maybe he’ll follow suit with a statement of his own.

