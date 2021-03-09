Piers Morgan Quit His Whole Job After Co-Host Brought Up His Past Meghan Markle Relationship

Piers Morgan has been going after Meghan Markle like a dog with a bone for years now — and finally, his reign of vitriol on ITV’s Good Morning Britain is coming to an end. Morgan has called Meghan every name in the book during her time as a royal, consistently accusing her of being ungrateful, insincere, and manipulative, while tying her to negative stories through the loosest possible threads, like last week’s attack on a pair of earrings from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia she wore in 2018. After further attacking Meghan’s interview comments and suggesting she was lying about experiencing suicidal thoughts, Morgan has been inundated with complaints about his coverage — but it’s unclear whether that was the final straw for the host, who walked out on live TV this morning after a co-host, fed up, finally confronted him about his former relationship with Meghan. “Can’t do this,” Morgan muttered while bustling off stage, announcing his resignation from Good Morning Britain later that day. And yet, he has so little sympathy for Meghan feeling pressure in the public eye?

ITV received over 41,000 complaints regarding Morgan’s recent coverage of Meghan Markle, which included this response to her comments about feeling suicidal: “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.” But it was co-anchor Alex Beresford’s comments about his previous relationship with Meghan that seem to have really gotten under Morgan’s skin.

“I understand that you [Morgan] don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program,” Beresford said. “And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”

This paper published a report claiming several palace staff had felt “bullied by the duchess" Meghan Markle. https://t.co/BdAtJsKHve — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 3, 2021

At this point, Morgan was striding away from his desk and making for the exit, saying “Okay, I’m done with this, sorry… see you later, sorry, can’t do this.”

Morgan’s history with Meghan started with him following the Suits actress’ Twitter account and striking up an online friendship, after which they planned to get together for a drink when she was visiting London (the same trip she met Prince Harry, mind you.) In May 2018, Morgan described their meet-up to Access Hollywood.

<“She turned up looking a million dollars,” Piers said. “We talked about life and the universe and Donald Trump and — you know, everything really.”

Morgan then says she never called him back, which he called “the most brutal ghosting of all time,” adding: “And now of course we’ve seen dozens of other people say they too got ghosted. We all got frozen out. She had reached a loftier place and there was no room for people like us.”

Since those first negative comments (you’ll note there was positive coverage of her from Morgan prior to this point), it’s been a nonstop campaign of hate against Meghan, with no reason given from Morgan himself except that she stopped taking his calls. In a statement after Morgan’s on-set storm off, ITV announced per CNN that he had voluntarily quit the show following the confrontation with his co-host.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” their statement read. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Maybe Morgan knew he was on the way out anyway — but it sure seems like his relationship with Meghan is a sore point not to be discussed.