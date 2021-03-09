Jill Biden’s Dress May Hint at Her Reaction to Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview

It’s no surprise that celebrities and public figures use their clothing to make silent statements. We saw it at the 2021 Inauguration Ceremony with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris both wearing American designers, and we saw it again with Meghan Markle’s outfit choice for her interview with Oprah Winfrey, which included one of Princess Diana’s diamond bracelets. Dr. Biden’s recent public appearance has been gaining a lot of attention, and it’s not for the reason you might think. Dr. Biden wore a very similar dress to one Meghan has worn, and people think it could be her way of silently supporting Meghan’s Oprah Interview.

Dr. Biden was seen wearing a lemon print Oscar De La Renta Dress at the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award ceremony. Meghan wore a very similar lemon print Oscar De La Renta dress at the Spotify Stream On Event in February to promote Archewell Audio, the only difference being the shape. Naturally, people immediately took to Twitter to share their theories.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Spotify.

One user shared a collage comparing the dresses tweeting, “I’m choosing to believe flotus Jill Biden wore this Oscar de la Renta in solidarity with #MeghanMarkle” Another wrote, “@FLOTUS wore this @OscardelaRenta dress for her event today. Meghan Markle wore the similar version last month. I don’t believe in coincidences.” We feel like these two were seriously on to something.

Jill Biden AP.

Fashion is an incredibly powerful tool to use in making any kind of statement, whether it’s about yourself, someone else, or the world in general. So maybe it is just a very timely coincidence, but we’d like to think that Dr. Biden was sending a message to Meghan, especially on International Women’s Day — a day we should all spend lifting women up. We will now definitely be looking out for more hidden messages in their future outfits.

