Trisha Yearwood Gives an Update on Her COVID-19 Condition

When Garth Brooks let us know in late February that his lady love Trisha Yearwood had come down with COVID-19, our thoughts and prayers were immediately with the family, who’d already gone through a scare when daughter Allie contracted the virus this past summer. Brooks confirmed that, while he had tested negative, his wife had tested positive and he was committed to staying by her side through the recovery process. Yearwood is now offering an update on her own condition, and it’s clear that Brooks more than made good on his word.

“I got the official news that I am covid negative. Thank you all for your love, support messages and sweet tweets!” Yearwood wrote to her fans on social media.

“My incredible husband is literally Superman and never got covid – but still took all the precautions to keep everyone we know and love safe!” she continued, adding that her day was brightened even further by the new cover of her upcoming cookbook Trisha’s Kitchen being finalized. “Today I can finally share with you the cover of my new cookbook Trisha’s Kitchen. Garth said, good news begets good news, let’s share it with the world today and spread the love!”

We’re so glad to hear that Yearwood has gotten over the worst of her illness, and we had no doubt that “superman” Brooks would be by her side through it all. After 15 years of marriage, these country music legends know they can always count on each other.

