In the days since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s shocking reveal of royal family secrets to Oprah Winfrey, the US has been waiting with bated breath for the response across the pond. Dad Prince Charles, who was outed as having stopped taking son Harry’s calls and hasn’t been eliminated as the royal who raised concerns about Archie’s skin color, reportedly reacted with “despair” upon hearing the Sussexes’ remarks, and a new source tells royal expert Katie Nicholl that Prince William’s reaction is following suit. Per Nicholl, William is particularly upset at the growing rift between Charles and Harry, and none too pleased that wife Kate Middleton was brought up in discussion too.

“William is devastated by this interview. Don’t forget that the Duchess of Cambridge is being dragged into this whole saga and William will hate that and of course, relationship between father and son is of course at an all-time low,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. “I think that the idea that Kate’s being dragged into this will be upsetting for Kate who behind the scenes has tried really hard to be a peacemaker between William and Harry. She has been deeply saddened by the brothers’ falling out. Don’t forget she was incredibly close to Harry herself.”

According to Meghan Markle, smiling photos mean nothing. https://t.co/Comt6607hj — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 8, 2021

“Dragged into this” is an interesting way of saying that Meghan corrected the record on one key tabloid story that claimed Meghan had made sister-in-law Kate cry over flower girl dresses three days before her wedding. In truth, Meghan revealed that the opposite had happened — and then resolved itself peacefully, making it all the more baffling that any version of it would crop up in tabloids later.

Either way, we’re certainly not hearing words like “guilt” or “contrition” when we check in on the royals’ reactions. Perhaps some further reflection will help them assess what it is they want to say.