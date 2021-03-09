Ant Anstead Shares Sweet Photo With Daughter Amelie for International Women’s Day

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The past year certainly hasn’t been easy for Ant Anstead, what with his divorce from Christina Ansteadmental and physical health struggles following their separation, and on top of that the cancelation of his planned holiday trip to the U.K. But one thing seems to be keeping him in high spirits: his beautiful children. And in celebration of International Women’s Day, Anstead shared a beautiful tribute to his 17-year-old daughter Amelie.

Anstead took to Instagram to celebrate the day, writing, “Happy international woman’s day! Part of a dads job is to help raise badass women! My Ammo … is one of the greatest ladies i know! Ammo I’m so proud of the lady you are! All heart and passion and so much more! May you always lift those women around you!”

We love to see a proud papa praising his daughter — and encouraging her to lift other women up as well. Anstead seems genuinely so proud of her and it’s the sweetest thing ever. His daughter, Amelie, even commented on his post; sharing what we’re guessing is her nickname for Anstead: “I love you daddo” How cute is that? He calls her Ammo and she calls him Daddo.

Anstead posts lots of pictures of his youngest son, Hudson, age 1, whom he shares with ex Christina. But his oldest kids, Amelia and Archie, are in the U.K., and given pandemic travel restrictions, it’s clear that Anstead misses them. He was supposed to spend Christmas with them, but those travel plans had to be canceled when the U.K. entered a Tier 4 lockdown ahead of the holiday.

We hope Anstead is able to see — and celebrate — all of his kids in person soon!

 

