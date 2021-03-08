Serena Williams Calls Out Her Own Racist & Sexist Critics as Meghan Markle Truth Comes Out

We love to see women supporting women — today, on International Women’s Day, and always. And celebrity BFFs publicly supporting each other during trying times? Even better. Serena Williams and Meghan Markle are serious besties, and it’s crystal clear now that Williams will always have Markle’s back. After the Duchess’s incredibly raw, open interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she discussed her difficult experience as a royal and racist treatment by the British tabloid media, Williams praised her “selfless friend” and shared her own experiences with sexism and racism.

Related story Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Likely Won’t Name Their Daughter Diana for This Reason

Williams shared her thoughts on Instagram for her followers to see, writing directly to Markle in her caption, “I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy. You are strong- both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you. Your friend S.” Instead of a picture, she screenshotted a beautiful statement she wrote.

“Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example- with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”

Williams went on backing up Markle, who revealed in her interview with Oprah Winfrey that some of the royal family were concerned with how dark her son’s skin tone would be. “I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism.”

Williams also supported Markle’s confession of suicidal thoughts due to media scrutiny, adding, “The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal.”

To finish her statement, she tied in her hope for a sexist-free world. “I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter, and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect.”

It’s what we all hope for all of our little girls. Having to explain the inherent sexism that comes with being a woman to our daughters is heartbreaking, and we hope they can live in a world someday where that doesn’t exist.

Before you go, click here to see the craziest conspiracy theories Meghan Markle has faced since becoming a royal.

