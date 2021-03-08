Oprah Winfrey’s 5 Best Bombshell Interviews Over the Years

On Sunday night, Oprah Winfrey gave a master class on celebrity interviews with her deep-probing questions and frank conversation with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. It reminds us of how much we miss her daily talk show and that no one can conduct a more personal conversation than the queen of talk.

There’s no doubt that revelations like one of the royal family members questioning the possible color of Archie’s skin before his birth might have been missed by other interviewers. Instead, Winfrey made it one of the most dramatic moments of the night — she knew when to take a pause for the audience to take in such shocking allegations and when to butt in to ask a follow-up question.

This isn’t the only time she’s had an interview that we’ve talked about the next day — and years later. Winfrey has delivered other bombshell interviews that won’t be matched by any other TV host in our lifetime. Remember these?

1. Lance Armstrong

In 2013, Winfrey got the first sit-down interview with disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong, who was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned from elite competition for life after lying for years about his use of banned substances to enhance his athletic performance. Winfrey was relentless in her pursuit of the truth and Armstrong squirmed the entire interview.

2. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and the sex tape heard around the world was sold on the internet in 2007, but we waited until 2012 for Winfrey to grill her about the lesson she learned from her mistake. The tape made her famous, but Kardashian admitted that it was her one big regret in life and how she was relieved her late father, Robert Kardashian, wasn’t around to have witnessed her most humiliating moment.

3. Tom Cruise

Aside from the Harry and Meghan interview, this might have been the biggest interview of Winfrey’s career because we were all so baffled as to what happened to Tom Cruise. He had spent years in control of his public image, but in 2005, he had a celebrity meltdown before our eyes. He was couch-jumping and professing his love for “Kate” Holmes all while the talk show host looked on in disbelief.

4. Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston hadn’t sat down for an interview for seven years, but when Winfrey asked in 2009, she said yes. It was one of the last interviews the world would see of Houston before her death in 2012, but Winfrey got her to reveal how drugs and a toxic relationship with Bobby Brown dimmed her star way too soon.

5. Michael Jackson

No one could have handled this interview but Winfrey. In 1993, Michael Jackson was in the throes of one controversy after another, so he decided to finally say yes to Winfrey after 14 years of avoiding the press. She asked him about the abuse he suffered at the hands of his father, whether he lightened his skin, and the status of his virginity — Winfrey left no stone unturned.

