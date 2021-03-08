Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they are in a much better place since they left their roles as senior royals, but there are still important relationships to repair. Oprah Winfrey pointedly asked Harry how he and brother Prince William were dealing with their obvious paths splitting ways — and it’s easy to see that the brothers are a work in progress.

“As I said before, I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths,” he admitted during the CBS interview. It has to be hard with the brothers living on two separate continents and pursuing divergent career paths — it’s natural to have a strained relationship.

The good news is that there seems to be hope on the horizon, it’s just going to take some time. “The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully,” added Harry. He and Meghan seemed to indicate that William and Kate Middleton offered them comfort where they could within the constraints of royal protocol, and they spoke positively about them throughout the interview.

The one thorny area seems to be with Harry’s father, Prince Charles. That looks like it’s going to be a difficult healing process to navigate. Harry revealed that “there’s a lot to work through” after his father stopped taking his calls before the couple publicly announced their exit last year. It’s heartbreaking to hear Harry talk about Charles because the pain is so palpable.

“There’s a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what the pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson,” Harry said. “But at the same time, of course, I will always love him. But there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened, and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. But they only know what they know, and that’s the thing —”

“Or what they’re told,” Meghan chimed in. Harry then added, “And I’ve tried to educate them through the process through which I’ve been educated.”

Now, all eyes are on Prince Charles and Prince William to see how they will react to Prince Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview. There was a lot of emotion and sadness behind sharing their story, so hopefully, this will open up a bigger dialogue and start healing that huge family rift.

