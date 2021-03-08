While Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle might not currently have the close-knit relationship many royal fans had hoped for, there was a point where it seemed like the sisters-in-law were well on their way to getting there. A rare spotting of the two at Wimbledon laughing and seemingly enjoying each other’s company was enough to bring joy to fans of both duchesses. But as Meghan revealed during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, all is not as it seemed at the time. Yep, as is frequently the case, there was apparently more to the story behind those infamous photos than we were led to believe.

When Oprah asked the Duchess of Sussex if she felt “welcomed by everyone” she also brought up Meghan’s sisterly relationship with Kate. “Did you feel welcomed by everyone? It seemed like you and Kate at the Wimbledon game where you were going to watch a friend play tennis — was it what it looked like?” Oprah asked.

She then further questioned that famous outing, adding: “You are two sisters-in-law out there in the world, getting to know each other. Was she helping you, embracing you into the family, helping you adjust?’

“I think everyone welcomed me,” Meghan responded plainly. As for further details on Kate, however, her response was vague, saying, “And yeah I know you say ‘was it what it looked like?’ my understanding and my experience for the past four years is that it’s nothing like what it looks like. It’s nothing like what it looks like.”

That revelation followed the story we heard about how Kate made Meghan cry before her wedding — and not the other way around, which was the spin leaked to the media months after the event.

Throughout the interview, Meghan has been too polite to further spill any secrets or behind-the-scenes moments with Kate — pointing out that her sister-in-law “is a good person” — but it is interesting to see how much may have been left out of the public eye.

