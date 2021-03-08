Kate Middleton Made Meghan Markle Cry Before Her Wedding — Then Tabloids Reported the Opposite

About six or seven months after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding, tabloid reports began circulating that Meghan had made sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge cry in discussions about flower girl outfits — another article that went handily in line with the image of the Sussex Duchess as demanding and cruel that they had been eager to paint ever since she joined the royal family. But Meghan now admits to Oprah that this story rattled her for one particular reason: it described an anecdote almost accurately, but in reverse. In fact, three days before the wedding, Kate had made Meghan cry with a comment over flower girl attire — which made it all the more hurtful when the opposite was reported, and remained uncorrected, months later.

“Did you make Kate cry?” Oprah asks Meghan after rehashing the headlines that were floating around at that time.

“No, the reverse happened,” Meghan explained. “And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something. But she owned it and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone.”

“A few days before the wedding she was upset about something pertaining to — the issue was correct, about the flower girl dresses,” she continues, “and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings.”

What made everything so bewildering months later when the news came out was that Meghan knew that everyone in the Palace knew it wasn’t true — and yet they wouldn’t lift a finger to correct it.

“I would have never wanted that to come out about her,” she adds of Kate. “I would hope that she would have wanted that corrected. She’s a good person.”

Meghan muses that Kate may have been prevented from speaking to the press as she herself was, but royal expert Omid Scobie told SheKnows exclusively earlier this week that the time these rumors came out was a point of significant tension between Harry and brother Prince William — so it may be that Harry didn’t share Meghan’s sense that Kate was entirely blameless.

Either way, Meghan describes this story as a turning point — and we can see why.

