Prince Harry Revealed the Sex of His & Meghan Markle’s Baby in the Most Adorable Way

Congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry! Not only have they broken free from the most toxic set of in-laws ever, but they managed to have an epic gender reveal without injuring or killing any of their loved ones — a sincere win in 2021. In their classic, casual-yet-grand way, Meghan and Harry dropped the news during their long-awaited Oprah Winfrey interview on CBS, and it’s confirmed: they’re having a baby girl! Archie better get ready to welcome a baby sister, due this spring.

Related story Gal Gadot, Meghan Markle, & More Celebrity Pregnancies of 2021

“It’s a girl!” Harry confirmed to Oprah, looking adorably bashful.

“You’re going to have a daughter!” she cried back. “When you realized that and saw it on the ultrasound what was your first thought?”

Chrissy Teigen is worried that these attacks on Meghan Markle might endanger her pregnancy. https://t.co/SxgjiG58JX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 5, 2021

“Amazing,” Harry says after a moment of reflection. “Just grateful. To have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? We’ve got our family, we’ve got the four of us and our two dogs and it’s great.”

“Two is it?” Oprah confirmed to Meghan — at which point the Sussexes also confirmed that they don’t plan on having any more kids after they welcome their daughter. Like Harry said, they have their family, and now they just get to enjoy it.

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.

