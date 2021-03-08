Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Secretly Got Married 3 Days Before Their Royal Wedding

Oprah’s CBS interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is already well underway and the Duchess of Sussex is spilling secrets right and left — starting with the fact that she and Harry didn’t actually get married in their huge 2018 royal wedding. In an intimate segment filmed at Harry and Meghan’s new home, the formerly royal couple tell Oprah that they snuck off in secret a few days before their wedding to tie the knot in secret, and that’s the moment they remember when they look at their vows.

“Three days before our wedding, we got married,” Meghan confessed to Oprah. “No one knows that but we called the Archbishop and we said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union to be between us. So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury.”

“Just the three of us,” Harry interjects, and Meghan agrees, smiling, seemingly thinking back on that day.

We can imagine that a wedding the size of Harry and Meghan’s would be overwhelming — and we’re glad they have a memory of just them two they can cherish.

