Apparently, Bethenny Frankel Isn’t Among Meghan Markle’s Celebrity Supporters

We’re just hours away from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah airing on CBS, and it’s gearing up to be the event of the year. The buzz surrounding the interview pretty much began immediately after it was announced — and it seems as though everyone has some sort of opinion on the royal couple. Stars like Chrissy Teigen and Meghan’s Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams have been vocal in their defense of the beleaguered Duchess — but not everyone feels the same way. Example A: Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel. Frankel — who has dubbed the couple as “Marry” — took to Twitter to share her two cents on the “fairly unknown actress” and her husband. And to put it plainly, Frankel isn’t sympathetic to Meghan’s plight.

Related story Prince Harry Gave a Tough Update on What His Relationship With Prince William Looks Like Right Now

While Frankel’s criticism of Meghan might seem as though it came out of the left-field, the two have a bit more in common than most are aware of. After all, Frankel dated Meghan’s ex-husband, producer Trevor Engelson, at one point.

The reality TV star tweet’s rampage about the couple began after she wrote, “Not since @MonicaLewinsky interview, have people been obsessed with a young female interview like this #MARRY interview. Remember the famous lip gloss?” In response, many in the comments either expressed their support or their negative opinions about the Duchess of Sussex.

That’s when Frankel stepped in to further slam Meghan and dismissed the hardships she faced during her time as a member of the royal family.

Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. 🤔 #MARRY https://t.co/AsbeYPF9ry — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

“Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. 🤔 #MARRY” Frankel tweeted.

Frankel only seems to have a sharp tongue when it comes to Meghan, too, because she clarified in another tweet what her thoughts were about Harry, saying simply: “I 💯 give Harry a break.”

Obviously, not everyone is a fan of Meghan’s, but at a time when the Duchess is the subject of a slew of cruel publicity and continued racial abuse — wouldn’t it be better to extend kindness instead? At the very least, Frankel could have refrained from adding fuel to the fire and said nothing at all.

Before you go, click here to see the craziest conspiracy theories Meghan Markle has faced since becoming a royal.