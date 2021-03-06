Jessica Mulroney Confirms She’s Still Close With Meghan Markle With This Defense of Her Friend

The past week has been an especially trying time for Meghan Markle. Just one day ahead of Meghan and Prince Harry’s much anticipated tell-all interview with Oprah, a slew of negative stories attacking the Duchess of Sussex’s character has dropped. From vicious claims linking Prince Phillip’s failing health with the royal couple’s upcoming CBS broadcast show to suspicious accusations that Meghan bullied royal aides during her time at Buckingham Palace, there’s been but a droplet of kindness spared for Meghan. Thankfully, Meghan also has plenty of supporters on her side: Chrissy Teigen recently came out in defense of the pregnant royal, and now Jessica Mulroney is sharing some heartwarming thoughts about her longtime friend.

“I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman,” Mulroney wrote. “In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love.”

Alongside her touching caption, Mulroney shared a throwback photo of her and Meghan sharing a meal together. Look, in between the cruel British tabloids and the press in general, Prince Harry and Meghan have been going at it mostly alone since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family. And while they might prefer their laid-back lifestyle in their Santa Barbara home with baby Archie and baby number two on the way, it’s a nice change of pace to see people sticking up for Meghan as opposed to continued silence when her name and reputation are being unfairly called into question.

As much as we love seeing posts like this, we’re sure Meghan appreciates it all the more.

