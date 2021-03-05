Kim Kardashian Says the Worst Scrutiny She Has Gotten Was When She Gained Weight While Pregnant

Kim Kardashian is chiming in about the documentary Framing Britney Spears, revealing that she sees a lot of similarities between the pop star’s tale and her own story. Essentially: The media loves to build young women up and then completely tear them down, especially during the peak of tabloid journalism in the early 2000s.

Related story Kim Kardashian to Get Hidden Hills Family Home in Divorce From Kanye West

The mom of four shared her thoughts on her Instagram Story, explaining that she has “a lot of empathy” for Spears, and writing, “The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person. She added, “No matter how public someone’s life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment.”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram.

She related Spears’ experience to her pregnancy with daughter North, when she was suffering from preeclampsia and gained 60 pounds. “I cried every single day over what was happening to my body, mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like — as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media,” she wrote.

KIm Kardashian/Instagram.

Kardashian certainly has a point that pregnancy presents a lot of challenges for a mom-to-be, especially when you’re in the public eye. It didn’t help that she had additional health issues along with the societal pressures from the public as a pregnant celebrity. Is it the same thing Spears went through? No, since the “Toxic” singer was molded and shaped as a teen star under the Hollywood glare. It’s different than what Kardashian experienced because the reality star had a hand in creating the image she wanted to portray to her fans.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram.

But that certainly doesn’t excuse the tabloids for making Kardashian feel insecure during a special time in her life. She went on to share images from the magazine covers emblazoned with horrible headlines like “My Butt Won’t Stop Growing,” “Dumped at 200 Lbs” and “I’ll Never Be Sexy Again.” There’s no doubt the media, fans, and society can do when better when it comes to women and body shaming.

Kardashian reveals that while the scrutiny did get her down, she channeled her anger into something more positive. “Luckily, I was able to take these frustrating, embarrassing feelings and channel it into motivation to get me where I am today, but to say this didn’t take a toll on me mentally would be a lie,” she wrote. “You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I’ve learned through my own experiences that it’s always better to lead with kindness.”

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities with huge families.

