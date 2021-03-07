Good Girls fans, rejoice! Season 4 of the series is here, and Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta return as the three suburban moms who have opted for a life of crime. The dark comedy returns on Sunday, March 7, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC. You can also watch the Good Girls premiere for free on fuboTV.

If you thought that season three was surprisingly short, you’re right. The filming of the third season was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the season ended on episode 11 instead of episode 16. It left off with Beth Boland (Hendricks) getting into the hot tub business with lover and gangster Rio (Manny Montana) and her husband. That’s certainly going to be a messy business.

Meanwhile, Annie (Whitman) is realizing that she doesn’t know a lot about her son, Ben, and she’s struggling to find her footing. Ruby (Retta) and her husband Stan (Reno Wilson) have reconciled, although their marriage isn’t exactly on solid ground after he took the fall for her and went to prison.

If the family drama wasn’t enough, the moms are also being tailed by the FBI. Even though Good Girls lost some episodes, the show’s season 4 looks like it’s going to make up for it.

How to Watch Good Girls Online for Free

Even though Good Girls is available on Peacock, you won’t be able to live stream or catch up on episodes there. NBC has a deal with Netflix to stream the show. The first three seasons are currently on Netflix. But just because you don’t have cable doesn’t mean you can’t watch it.

You can live stream Good Girls on fuboTV. The streaming service offers many cable channels, including FOX, CBS, NBC, Bravo, and more. You’ll be able to catch live sports, too. FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial, so you don’t have to pay a dime to watch the Good Girls premiere. After the free trial expires, fuboTV will cost $64.99 per month.

