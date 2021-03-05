If You Only Have One Family Movie Night This Year, It Should Be Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon

Directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon starring Star Wars‘ Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina is the kids movie we’ve been waiting way too long for. Set in the fictional land of Kumandra whose depiction drew heavily from Southeast Asian culture, Raya is the story of a warrior princess (Tran) tasked with saving the world alongside the last surviving dragon (Awkwafina), whose kind all sacrificed themselves 500 years ago the last time an evil force threatened their world. It’s a story that hooks you right away with an early betrayal, stunning animation, and a long overdue all-Asian cast and celebration of Southeast Asian culture. You won’t be sorry you stayed and watched this one with your kids — here’s how to stream.

In order to watch Raya and the Last Dragon starting on March 5, you’ll need to have a Disney+ subscription, but that’s not all. Disney+ has unrolled a Premier Plus level to their subscription that allows you to see new releases like Raya for an additional $29.99, on top of Disney+’s $6.99 per month.

Disney+ $6.99 (+ $29.99 for Premier Plus) Buy now

All told, it will cost you $36.98 or under to buy this movie. And if that seems like too steep a price to pay, you can wait until its free release this June and check out other Disney+ originals that are free to stream right now. And if you’ve got young ones at home who are abuzz at the idea of a new Disney princess, there’s a picture book of Raya’s story that will get them familiar with what she’s all about.

'Raya's Team' Picture Book $5.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

If Raya represents the direction Disney movies are going in, we could see ourselves being a lot more excited for future movie nights.

