Chrissy Teigen Is One Hot Mama in This Hooters Uniform

Talk about a rockin’ bod! Chrissy Teigen is gorgeous in anything and her latest Instagram post proves that mamas can look just as hot as everybody else (if not hotter!) What can Teigen not do? She’s gotten the president to follow her on Twitter, she has her own cooking line and cookbook, she publicly survived a miscarriage and now she’s pulling off a Hooters uniform in a way no one else could. Teigen shared a video of herself wearing the famous tank top, short shorts, and (how could we ever forget) a tiny apron for a friend’s birthday party, and we just have to say she looks incredible.

She wrote: “Back to my roots. was a hostess at the hoot! the shorts, they have changed!!!!”

We are so glad to see Teigen recovering from her miscarriage and feeling herself in a video like this. It was a nice reminder that we should take time to look in the mirror and give our bodies some much-needed love. The look was for her friend, stylist Alana Van Deraa’s, Hooters-themed birthday party…even the cake was themed and surrounded by wings. The whole family got dressed up with John Legend wearing a Hooters hat and their daughter Luna wearing a Hooters t-shirt. Don’t you worry, Teigen made sure to share all the highlights on her Instagram story, pictured below.

Does this party not look like a boatload of fun? Who wouldn’t want to party with Teigen and Legend, eating a ton of wings and enjoying a slice of that delicious cake? All we know is that we want this duo to come to our next birthday celebration, since they surely would be the life of the party.

