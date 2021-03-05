Jennifer Aniston Finally Revealed the Meaning Behind Her Tattoo

Shocking! Celebrities have “normal” friends. Sure, we love to follow our favorite famous friend duos like Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, or even Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman. But what you may not have known is that Aniston has a bestie who actually isn’t a celebrity. Her name is Andrea Bendewald, and we’re seriously jealous of how close she is to Aniston. So close, that the pair have matching friendship tattoos on their wrists.

That’s right. Her tiny “11 11” tattoo is a tribute to their friendship. How sweet is that? Bendewald shared a tribute post on Instagram for Aniston’s birthday last month writing, “Happy Birthday Jen! 💖🌈💖You are the best-est, most beautiful, talented, big hearted, kind and FUNNY woman on the planet! Here’s to YOU on your BIG day! Of course it’s the most 💥powerful💥 day of the year with New Moon in Aquarius!!! 🌙Makes sense that the entire Universe would be in ✨🌎✨alignment with LOVE on your birthday! ❤️You are LOVED beyond measure.❤️ Can’t wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11:11✨🙏✨.”

In her post, she included a close-up photo of their wrists.

If that wasn’t enough to convince you, Aniston shared numerous birthday stories for Bendewald yesterday, with one highlighting Bendewald’s photo of their wrists. Can we just say how cool it is that instead of something like a bracelet, they went out and got matching tattoos?

Jennifer Aniston’s tattoo Jennifer Aniston/Instagram.

Talk about a forever friendship. Every woman knows the importance of having close girlfriends you can turn to with anything, we couldn’t be happier that these two have each other to lean on.

