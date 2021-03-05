Donald Trump Hasn’t Ruled Out Ivanka Trump as His 2024 Running Mate

Now that former President Donald Trump has a seemingly tense relationship with Mike Pence, he might be in the market for a new running mate as he looks forward to a possible presidential run in 2024. On the short-list for his Vice-President? None other than favorite daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Related story The Obamas’ Super-Private Approach to White House Staff Took a 180 Under the Trumps

According to Bloomberg, Trump, “is telling allies he’s strongly considering another run for president in 2024 — and close advisers want him to choose someone other than former vice president Mike Pence for his ticket, according to people familiar with the discussions.” Ultimately, Pence’s refusal to overturn the election at Donald Trump’s request has put him at odds with Trump. At this point, Trump is reportedly keeping his options open when it comes to deciding on who would be a loyal Vice President.

The publication also shared that “Trump’s advisers have discussed identifying a Black or female running mate” to be with him on the ticket. One woman who has reportedly caught his eye as a potential running mate is South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Coincidentally (or not), Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are hosting a fundraiser for Noem at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort this week — and the former president is expected to put in an appearance.

But as Vanity Fair points out, however, it’s also possible that “Trump could try to keep it in the family in 2024, pretending to consider Ivanka, Don Jr., and ‘budding politician Lara’ before going with the only adult child he’s ever loved, who no doubt sees herself as the obvious choice.” Ivanka has long been praised by the Trumps for what they claim to be her long list of accomplishments while working at the White House. And will-she-or-won’t-she-run rumors are already swirling as Ivanka appears to be interested in a political future.

Being that Trump has continually gushed about his daughter’s natural political instincts it’s not surprising that he’d consider choosing her to replace Pence — or anyone else who is more qualified for the job.

Click here to see Melania’s quotes about Donald Trump, from their marriage to the presidential race.