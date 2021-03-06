If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, which airs on Paramount, you may be looking for it on the just-launched streaming platform Paramount+. Paramount+ has replaced CBS All Access, and there are some new and exciting shows and movies on the app. But wait for it… Yellowstone isn’t one of them. Confused? Even though Yellowstone airs on Paramount, you won’t find it on Paramount+. The good news is, you can still watch and rewatch Yellowstone through another streaming app.

This might not seem intuitive, but Paramount cut a deal with NBC and Peacock before launching their own app. Peacock has exclusive rights to Yellowstone, so you can bet that the eventual season four premiere will stream on Peacock. Paramount hasn’t announced exactly when season four will premiere, but it will return later this year. Fans of the show will be anxious for it, because season three ended on a huge cliffhanger.

Yellowstone, for anyone not already watching, is a Western drama series starring Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the Dutton family. This family saga follows Dutton as he tries to maintain his family’s landholdings in Montana. The gripping drama, which premiered in 2018, was an unexpected sleeper hit and has developed quite the cult following.

How to Watch Yellowstone

Yellowstone can be exclusively streamed on Peacock — all three seasons. But because everyone knows Yellowstone is a popular show, you can only watch the first episode on Peacock’s free version. If you want to watch all of Yellowstone, you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock’s Premium Plan, which costs $4.99 a month. With Peacock, you’ll also be able to stream The Office, Parks & Recreation, and Downton Abbey.

If you don’t want to add yet another streaming service to your home, you can buy individual episodes and full seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

