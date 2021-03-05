Princess Beatrice is sharing her love of reading — both on her own and with her new stepson — and it’s a rare glimpse into her private life. In an article written for the Evening Standard in celebration of World Book Day, the Royal is opening up about reading to her stepson, 4-year-old Christopher Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice married her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in a secret wedding ceremony last summer. Her husband had a son with his ex-partner, Dara Huang, so when Beatrice tied the knot, she became a stepmom, too — and it’s clear she relishes the role. She shared in her article for the Evening Standard, “This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime.” Don’t we all just love reliving our favorite childhood books?

It also looks like Beatrice is dealing with the pandemic at-home schooling we’ve all had to handle. “My stepson has been, as many children have, home schooling this term. Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humour.”

Beatrice elegantly reminded us that we can find joy in the simple things during times like these. “Reflecting on those seemingly small moments when you are laughing at a character or a very clever illustration remind us that even when things feel uncertain there is always an adventure to be had on the next page.”

Her love for reading is no surprise, seeing as her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, has a very strong connection to it herself. “My inspiration and love of reading has stemmed from an early age, my mother being a children’s author instigated my love of reading and stories.”

HRH Princess Beatrice specifically called out the Oi Frog series as a family favorite, as well as Tad by Benji Davies. No word if Little Red, her mother’s latest children’s book, is in the nightly reading rotation as well — but we wouldn’t doubt it’s a family favorite!

