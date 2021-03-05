How to Watch Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview

Is it too early to start a countdown? Ever since we found out that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be doing a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, it’s been all we can think about — and the newly released teasers and escalating tensions between the Sussexes and the royal fam are only pushing us further onto the edge of our seats. We know that no subjects will be off-limits, that Meghan accuses the Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods,” and that Harry will talk about fearing “history repeating itself,” referring to mom Princess Diana’s fatal crash with the paparazzi. So, when, where, and how do you watch Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special?

This bombshell interview will be airing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, making it easy for those of us with cable — and those of us located in the US. For UK cable viewers, the interview will air the following evening on ITV at 8 p.m. — or, you can stay up until 1 a.m. when it appears on one of these streaming services, many of which don’t require shelling out a penny.

For UK cable viewers, you can The best deal going right now is the promo for new streaming service Paramount+, which is offering one month totally free until 3/31 and will offer Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview among its viewing options. Other streamers like YouTube TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV Now, and Hulu with Live TV will all offer the special as well.

In the teasers, we’ve heard Oprah ask Meghan how she feels about “speaking her truth today.”

“I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Meghan replied.

We don’t either — and yet the Firm did expect Meghan to stay silent. This Sunday, their worlds might just be turned upside down.

