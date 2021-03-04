Calling all SpongeBob fans: For the first time ever, there’s a SpongeBob spin-off series. Here’s how you and your little ones can watch Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. Six of the episodes are available to stream today on Paramount+, while seven more will become available at a later date.

SpongeBob Squarepants has been in the cultural zeitgeist for more than 20 years. This optimistic and hyperactive talking sponge has been in movies and, of course, his generation-spanning TV show, but Nickelodeon never authorized a kids’ TV spin-off — until now.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years is a prequel. It’ll follow SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy, and Plankton as 10-year-olds at a sleep-away camp. Naturally, these young creatures get into some trouble at Kamp Koral. They frolic in a kelp forest, swim in the gooey Lake Yuckymuck, and go jellyfishing, obviously. The famous Mr. Krabs is the camp counselor, and he certainly has his hands full.

How to Watch Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

This SpongeBob prequel series is only available on Paramount+, a brand new streaming service that just launched today and is replacing CBS All Access. You can watch TV shows, movies, and live sports from CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, and Comedy Central. And for a limited time, you can take advantage of a free month of Paramount+. You better act fast though, because this deal disappears on 3/31.

