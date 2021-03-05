How to Watch the 2021 Critics Choice Awards This Sunday

It’s officially awards season, and the next awards show that should be on your radar is the Critics Choice Awards. The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards are on Sunday, March 7, at 7 p.m. EST on The CW or streaming on fuboTV. Taye Diggs is returning as the host for another year.

The Critics Choice Awards will be shown in a hybrid model, similar to the Golden Globes. There will be a pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m., and Diggs will be hosting in-person in Los Angeles with a number of in-person presenters, including Kevin Bacon, Gal Gadot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Angela Bassett, Orlando Bloom, Chris Hemsworth, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

As for the film nominees, Netflix’s Mank has received a whopping 12 nominations, more than any other film. Mank is followed by the Golden Globe Award-winning Minari with 10 nominations. Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, One Night in Miami, and The Sound of Metal also got nods from the association.

On the TV side, The Crown and Ozark are tied with six nominations each, so Netflix is poised to walk away with more than a few trophies.

How to Watch the Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Awards are streaming on The CW network. If you don’t have cable, you might be able to stream the awards show on fuboTV. Just make sure to enter your zip code to see if you’re able to stream The CW in your region because not all areas of the country will have access. If you are within range, you can take advantage of fubo’s 7-day free trial.

