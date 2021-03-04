Yikes. It looks like a few people on have angered Alec Baldwin (again). While he’s no stranger to lashing out at people online — mostly recently for calling out his wife Hilaria Baldwin’s Spanish heritage controversy and the age difference between his son Edu and the couple’s newest “Baldwinito” Lucia — this time it’s backlash from one of his own tweets about actress Gillian Anderson that’s caused him to bid adieu to the platform.

Related story Melania Trump Is Reportedly Relieved to Have Donald Trump Off Twitter

According to CNN, the actor shared one of the publication’s articles about people being thrown off by Anderson having an American accent as opposed to the on-screen British accent she has on the Netflix drama The Crown.

Linking to the article, Alec tweeted, “Switching accents? That sounds…fascinating.” Naturally, people took his comment as a pointed reference to his wife’s recent scandal. But as many folks online stated, there’s a huge difference between Anderson faking her accent for a role and the Spanish accent Hilaria has imitated throughout her life.

On Instagram, Alec addressed the controversial tweet, saying, “Wanted to post a quick video to say that I deactivated my Twitter account today.” While he made sure to not call out Anderson by name and explained that he is a “huge, huge fan” of the actress, he shared his frustration that people “can’t do any irony in the United States anymore.”

“I just wrote, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ And of course, you can’t do any irony on Twitter. You can’t do any irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such an uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now,” he said.

He also shared that he in no way was trying to offend Anderson “switching cultures” and pointed out that “the multi-cultural expression of anyone…that’s your business.” (Again, implying that Anderson’s character on TV is on par with Hilaria’s IRL controversy.)

Alec added, “But I find that, of course, on Twitter, which is where all the assholes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in asshole-iness, that I had used it as a news aggregator, and I suppose I will do my best to find other places that are similar in their news aggregation in real-time and periodicals I like.”

Before you go, click here to see some of the most dramatic celebrity transformations of the past decade.