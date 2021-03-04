Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Kate Middleton's Mom Has Big Plans For Pippa Middleton's Baby #2

Louisa Ballhaus
James Matthews, Pippa Middleton
James Matthews, Pippa Middleton KGC-520/STAR MAX/IPx.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince
Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is joined
View Gallery

The royal family in the UK has quite enough going on without getting into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming interview, thank you very much — or so Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge’s mom Carole seems to be saying. Back in December, Page Six reported that Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton was expecting her second child with husband James Matthews, a report Carole Middleton has now confirmed as she shares her excitement for the new addition to the family. These are turbulent times for the House of Windsor, and a spot of joy like this may bring some much-needed family closeness.

Carole describes herself as being a hands-on grandmother, and cherishes her time with Prince William and Kate’s kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as Pippa and James’ son Arthur. But the COVID-19 pandemic has made distance necessary, and Carole hopes things will look very different in the coming year.

“I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild,” she told Good Housekeeping UKI want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground,”

“As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing,” she adds. “I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

It all sounds an awful lot like the hands-on fun that Princess Diana used to have with young William and Harry, a family that’s always valued fresh air and the great outdoors, especially for its children. While there may be stormy waters on this side of the pond, Kate and William can at least look forward to welcoming their kids’ new cousin

Jessica Biel, JUstin Timberlake

