When Mariah Carey dropped her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer made sure she laid it all out on the table — without a filter. Which is just what fans expected from someone as brutally honest as herself. In doing so, Mariah’s older sister, Alison, sued her for abuse claims from her book. And now, a month later, Carey has caught yet another lawsuit from a sibling: her brother Morgan. Yep, as reported by Page Six, Morgan has filed a defamation suit against Mariah after she “falsely portrayed him as violent when they were growing up in her book.”

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan’s Supreme Court today states, “Many passages about [Morgan] in the book are false and defamatory, personally invasive and painful, and have caused serious damage to his reputation and to his personal and business affairs.”

In one passage in her memoir, Mariah refers to him as her, “sometimes drug dealing, been-in-the-system, drunk-ass brother,” and further describes instances of his alleged behavior. Mariah’s memoir depicts a very violent relationship between Morgan and their father, with her brother as the alleged instigator. Morgan is claiming is untrue and, in fact, says that it was the other way around, and he was the victim of his father’s abuse. Another instance in Mariah’s tell-all recalled when her older brother “slammed” their mother into a wall.

“The violence was entirely one-sided, with the plaintiff being the recipient of his misplaced rage,” the court documents state. Morgan is insisting that the stories of him are, “mere gossip and of prurient interest.”

In his suit, Mariah’s estranged sibling is claiming that he missed an opportunity for a film project he was in negotiations for because of the backlash of Mariah’s tell-all.

