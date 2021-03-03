Kim Kardashian to Get Hidden Hills Family Home in Divorce From Kanye West

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce proceedings are still in the works, it’s clear that with every step they’ve had their four kids’ best interests in mind. And while which of the two would be keeping the famous Hidden Hills mansion that they both put so much money into renovating was once a big question mark, TMZ has reported that it’s Kardashian that will be remaining in the house with their children — and honestly, their reasoning makes so much sense.

Related story Kim Kardashian's Got 1 Rule Regarding Kanye's Visits With Their Kids

Kimye purchased the house back in 2014 and since then all four of their kids: North West, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm have grown up in their family home. According to the publication’s source, the former couple has decided that giving their kids some sense of stability during their divorce was a must. Per the New York Post, Kardashian and West “shelled out $20 million for the spread, located in Hidden Hills, then sank another $20 million into a massive renovation that West himself reportedly spearheaded.”

Although the two invested so much into creating their dream home, West has been spending most of his time in Wyoming in recent years. In fact, he has even moved his Yeezy business out there as well and recent pictures suggested he might already be completely moved out of the Hidden Hills home. With that being said, it’s understandable why the rapper might have been okay with handing over the keys to their mansion over to Kardashian.

Furthermore, TMZ also noted that Kardashian loves the home and that most of her family lives within a block of her. The reality star and her sisters have always been incredibly active members of each other’s lives. And as a newly single mother, she’ll surely need her sisters more than ever. It takes a village after all.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.