Tom Brady Admits Daughter Vivian Was Horrified by His Stunt at the Super Bowl Boat Parade

Tom Brady has won a lot of Super Bowls (seven, if we’re being exact), so after receiving yet another trophy, Brady celebrated a bit differently than fans have seen in the past. Presumably still on the high of winning (and one too many drinks) the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — in a now-viral moment — excitedly threw the trophy to his teammate Cam Brate, who was in another boat. It was the moment that caused all of our hearts to sink into our stomachs, and apparently, that feeling was shared by one onlooker as well: his daughter, Vivian Lake.

Related story Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Posted the Most Romantic Messages to Each Other On Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the football star recalled his thoughts at the time, or rather the fact that he wasn’t thinking at all. “I don’t remember that quite as well,” Brady joked. “First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. There was not a thought. It was, ‘This seems like really fun to do.’ “

Corden then pointed out to Brady that an off-camera voice can be heard shouting “No!” right when Brady made that toss. “That’s my little 8-year-old daughter, ‘Daddy, no!'” Tom said of Vivian, his daughter with Gisele Bündchen. “And who could imagine that an 8-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area at the time? She’s the voice of reason. I mean, go figure. It was really cute.”

Brady also confirmed what we all feared while watching the video, “When you get your hands on one of those trophies, there are a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom where the stand is,” he said. “Obviously, the ball is what it is. And then I found out later that had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet.”

Welp, we bet Brate is thanking his lucky stars he caught Tom’s pass without fumbling. And Tom, might we suggest next time Vivian is in charge of keeping the trophy safe?

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

