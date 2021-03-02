These Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia’s Photoshoot Are Pure Joy

Whenever our favorite celebrity mother-daughter duos get to work on a new project together, it’s almost guaranteed to be an instant serotonin boost. So when Serena Williams and her 3-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. made their fashion debut in a new campaign for Stuart Weitzman called Footsteps to Follow, our hearts immediately melted. In matching outfits and beaming smiles, it’s safe to say the two nailed their modeling gig — but what really captured our hearts was the sweet behind-the-scenes of the photoshoot. And it appears as though one of the adorable ways Williams made her daughter feel comfortable around the cameras was with a good ole fashioned dance party — and yes, it was just as cute as it sounds.

I mean look at these two?! Olympia and Serena are definitely mother-daughter goals and we love seeing them with such precious smiles on their face. The duo seemed to be having so much fun behind-the-scenes of their shoot which is really all we could hope for.

Alongside her mini-me, Williams stunned in a black sleek catsuit and twinned with her daughter as she struck a pose. And to make things even more heartwarming, we see Olympia in what appears to be her mother’s animal print heels as she holds onto her mama for support.

When you think of Williams in a catsuit, it’s impossible to not reference the famous outfits she wears on the court and it appears as though the wardrobe choice was a nod to her usual uniform. In fact, Williams first debuted the iconic look at the 2018 French Open shortly after giving birth to Olympia.

“I would definitely call Olympia my mini-me. She is mini Serena,” Williams says in a video for the campaign.

Here’s hoping we see more of Olympia and Williams working together again sometime soon!

