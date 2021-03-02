Alec Baldwin Goes Off on Trolls Questioning Age Difference Between His Newborn & 6-Month-Old

Alec Baldwin has never been shy when it comes to shutting down internet trolls on social media. So when he and his wife Hilaria were bombarded with invasive questions on their Instagram after quietly announcing the arrival of their sixth child together named Lucia (just months after welcoming baby Edu) the SNL star didn’t exactly bite his tongue in response. Instead, Alec immediately defended his family (and their privacy) and had a similar, rather poetic message for all of their critics: “Shut the f**k up.”

Perhaps in anticipation of the backlash from her faked Spanish heritage scandal or simply just not wanting to deal with negative comments, Hilaria turned off the comment section on her post of Lucia. Alec, however, left his comments turned on, and the internet trolls had a field day.

“Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago,” one user wrote on Baldwin’s page according to US Weekly. “If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife just say that. If you don’t want to say anything — why don’t you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise your 100 children in private.”

Alec’s response? “You should shut the f**k up and mind your own business.” And the ruthless comments didn’t stop there.

After another Instagram comment said that their “first response” to the photo was “Yikes,” the actor clapped back, “I believe that people should simply say ‘Congratulations’ or just shut the f**k up. That’s it.”

Alec is right that he doesn’t owe us any answers about where this newborn baby came from — but if the questions really make him so angry, we suggest he take a leaf out of Hilaria’s book and switch that comments section off.

