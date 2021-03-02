Britney Spears Finally Got Her Kids’ Permission to Post a Picture — & Wow, Her Sons Are So Tall!

Britney Spears knows a thing or two about involuntarily being in the spotlight, and she’s wisely decided to keep her kids out of any photos they don’t want to be in. But still, this proud mom was bursting for the proper occasion where she could share an update on her boys with their permission, and the moment has finally arrived. Spears shares teen sons Sean Preston, age 15, and Jayden James, age 14, with ex Kevin Federline, and just like us, she can’t believe how quickly time has flown as she marvels at the two boys who are now taller than her in this sweet new photo.

With Hulu documentary Framing Britney Spears re-opening old conversations about the singer’s media treatment, we’re glad she’s had the opportunity to catch up quietly with family — and even document the special occasion.

According to Spears, it was her fancy photo editing work that convinced her teen sons to let her post the photo on Instagram, a rarity now that they’re old enough to want to control their own image online. “I went out of my way to make this cool edit 🌅 and guess what …. They’re finally letting me post it !!! Now I don’t feel left out anymore,” she jokes.

It seems that Sean and Jayden have inherited their dad’s affinity for baggy jeans and layered tops, a throwback to the rapper-slash-model’s classic ’00s fashion, and they’re modeling COVID-19 safety in face masks, an ever-appreciated move by celebs on social media. Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari was quick to comment his appreciation for this family pic, writing: “Lioness with her Cubs 😍.”

With all the upsetting Spears content of 20 years ago we’ve revisited, this image of her happy and healthy with her kids now is a much-needed update. We’re always rooting for you, Britney!

