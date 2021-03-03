Did Armie Hammer Leave a Tied-Up Mannequin in His Move Out of the Home He Shared with Elizabeth Chambers?

A guy who stealthily (or sneakily?) moves out of his home in the middle of the night almost sounds like a plot point in a movie — perhaps the kind of movie Armie Hammer would star in. But far from being a Hollywood caper, it appears that this was in fact the latest plot point in the actor’s currently-very-messy real life. According to Page Six, a source claimed that over the weekend the Call Me By Your Name actor very suddenly moved out of the $5 million Los Angeles home that he shared with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers at a very unusual time: in the dead of night.

The source told Page Six that Hammer — who wasn’t spotted at the home — apparently organized movers to come “under the cover of night” and that they were “working well after midnight and lit only by flashlights.” If that was Hammer’s way of trying to avoid press attention, well…it didn’t work.

Now, even more details have been reported by the outlet, including the revelation that the movers left “what appears to be a female mannequin torso stuffed in the trash.” Furthermore, photos of the trashed torso show that it appears to be tied up in rope. Do we know definitively that the torso was Hammer’s? We do not. But as Page Six points out, “…one of the hashtags the 34-year-old actor was seen to follow on Instagram was ‘shibari,’ a form of Japanese rope bondage.”

Hammer and Chambers, who has been living in the Cayman Islands with the couple’s two children, sold the home recently after dropping the asking price twice, first listing it in September after announcing their split in July.

In January, unverified screenshots of leaked DMs allegedly sent by Hammer and detailing cannibalistic and violent sexual fantasies swiftly went viral, followed by ex-girlfriends Paige Lorenze and Courtney Vucekovich making public allegations of abusive sexual behavior from the actor. Hammer has denied the allegations, calling them “bullsh*t” claims, but has since dropped out of two upcoming projects and posted some troubling content to social media. The news of his LA move looks like the latest sign that Hammer is attempting to quietly move on with his life.

SheKnows reached out to Hammer’s rep multiple times for comment.

