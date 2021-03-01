Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Welcome Baby #6 Just a Few Months After Baby Brother Eduardo

We can’t keep up with this ever-growing family! Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to play an especially fun version of Where’s Waldo earlier today: “how many babies do you see?” she asked, offering the options 5 or 6. See, before today there were five baby Baldwins we were aware of shared by Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin: Carmen, age 7, Rafael, age 5, Leonardo, age 4, Romeo, age 2, and Eduardo, a whopping six months old. But Hilaria did indeed show us six kiddos and not five — next to baby Eduardo, who the couple welcomed in Sept. 2020, was an even tinier baby: #6. Or, as Hilaria later captioned a grid-official photo celebrating the new addition: 7, since big sis Ireland Baldwin, who Alec shares with ex Kim Basinger, rounds out the Baldwin fam.

Needless to say, it’s been a turbulent year for Hilaria, who weathered a media scandal when a viral social media thread forced her to admit that she had not been born and raised in Spain despite her Spanish accent, Spanish names for her children, and previous reports that she was born in Mallorca, Spain. The popular yoga instructor had always been big on sharing her family life with fans, including all the details of postpartum life, and the public was far from in the dark when it came about Eduardo’s arrival. This new baby, however, has appeared like a bolt out of the blue after Hilaria’s period of social media quiet following the outcry over her heritage.

With even the comments banned on her new photo, it seems the details will be Hilaria’s to tell. Welcome to the world, Baldwinito #7! May we recommend the name Alejandro, or perhaps José? With even the dog named Diego Manchego, Hilaria can’t break tradition now.

