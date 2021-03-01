Ava Phillippe Is Mom Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde Era Twin in Her New Campaign Photos

It’s no surprise that Hollywood’s celebrity children are a force to be reckoned with. We’ve seen North West’s painting, Blue Ivy’s beautiful voice, and even Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon’s modeling skills. Well, guess what? There may be a new celebrity model in the making. Reese Witherspoon has never shied away from sharing how similar she and daughter Ava Phillippe look (her son Deacon also looks just like his dad, so for whatever reason the genetics are strong in this fam). From Ava’s blonde hair, blue eyes, and pronounced chin, it’s hard not to compare her to Witherspoon. Ava’s latest accomplishment? A collaboration with Hally, the first ammonia-free foam hair dye brand. And boy does she look more and more like her mama every day in these new campaign photos. In fact, we think she looks more and more like Witherspoon in Legally Blonde — when, at 24, she was just three years older than 21-year-old Ava is today.

I mean, come on — she’s giving us serious Elle Woods vibes here. We’ve seen Phillippe model before, for Rodarte’s lookbook, and she looks seriously stunning in her latest campaign with Hally. The brand is known for releasing the first-ever ammonia-free foam hair dye, and Ava’s Ava-Lanche is the latest shade in their line of at-home hair dyes.

Phillippe, who is no stranger to dying her hair, collaborated with the brand to create a limited edition purple shade called Ava-lanche. Honestly, we still can’t get over how cute the name is. We’ve seen the mother-daughter duo match with their clothes before, and who knows, maybe one day they’ll match with their hair too. We would love to see Witherspoon sport some daring, purple locks.

Ava Phillippe Hally

Yet another celeb kid who’s just taking off — and we can’t wait to see whether she’ll follow in mom’s acting footsteps.

