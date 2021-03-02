Mia Farrow Details How Woody Allen & Soon-Yi Previn’s Relationship Began in Her Home

The second installment of the HBO docuseries, Allen v. Farrow, which aired last night, showed that Mia Farrow and Woody Allen have very different views of how his relationship with her daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, began — starting with timeline details of whether the inappropriate relationship began while Previn was in high school or college.

By Farrow’s own admission, Previn struggled to bond with her, so she took measured steps as a mom to let her adopted daughter earn her trust. The Rosemary’s Baby actress believed that Soon-Yi would “understand that I’m going to be there for her as long as she lives,” she said. Unfortunately, Farrow’s relationship with Allen also started to falter around this time, and he isolated her from family and friends and undercut her beliefs in her acting talents. “It was Woody’s world and it was very controlled,” she says in part two of the docuseries.

While the relationship struggles were happening, Farrow also prompted Allen to bond with her younger children, including Previn. “I really encouraged him to go with Soon-Yi, too, because she was really shy,” she shares. Allen found himself inviting her to activities he enjoyed like attending the New York Knicks basketball games. Farrow was hoping additional time spent together would create family unity; instead, it created chaos.

Farrow believes that the affair began while Previn was still underage and attending high school, but Allen claims it didn’t start until after her first semester of college in December 1991. It doesn’t matter what the timeline is, though, the relationship was wrong from the start and Allen is the one who is to blame, according to Farrow.

“I love her so much and I didn’t ever blame her, you know, because she was just a little kid when he came into the family,” Farrow explains in the HBO series. “She was a little girl. We were family and he was in my home as my partner and as such he had responsibilities. You don’t get to have sex with my children. That isn’t part of the deal.”

Allen went on to marry Previn in 1997 and they subsequently adopted two children, son Bechet, 22, and daughter Manzie, 21. A spokesperson for the couple provided a statement to Deadline which denied all of Farrow’s claims about their relationship and Allen’s alleged sexual abuse of daughter Dylan Farrow. “These documentarians had no interest in the truth,” the statement read. “Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.”

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

