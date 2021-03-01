Taylor Swift Is Not a Fan of Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia Making Fun of Her Dating Life

Taylor Swift is calling out Netflix after one of their new series, Ginny and Georgia, made a joke about her dating history. The words obviously stung the pop star because she’s had a successful history with the streaming network after launching her 2018 Reputation concert special and last year’s Miss Americana documentary. But burning bridges with Swift is never a good idea, and Netflix may have stumbled into more trouble than they bargained for with this one.

In one of the episodes, a character jokes, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.” Understandably, Swift might not appreciate the dialogue given how long she’s fought the “man eater” status that somehow came with her opening up about her relationships in her lyrics. For that matter, she’s been happily involved with actor Joe Alwyn for four years. And even though she did date other well-known celebrities like Harry Styles and Jake Gyllenhaal in her younger years, you don’t see those two men being the butt of a joke for their dating histories — and theirs are at least as long as hers.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

That’s probably why she took to Twitter to call out a joke she felt took an unfair turn aimed at her. “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” she tweeted. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

It’s never a great idea to shame someone about their dating history, but the real weight of this joke doesn’t fall on Ginny and Georgia — it falls on Netflix, who might have done a better job of looking out for all of their talent. That means suggesting to the writers of the series that maybe it’s not good to have such cutting sexist humor in a female-led series, and at the same time, making sure they are protecting all of the artists who work under the Netflix umbrella.

It’s most likely going to cause some friction between the streaming network and Swift’s camp. She’s usually selective about the brands she partners up with and this might make her think twice about renewing a contract with them.

