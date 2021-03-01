Tiger Woods Updated Fans on His Car Accident Recovery After This Touching Show of Support

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods had all his fans terrified after a single-car accident in California required emergency services to use a tool called the “jaws of life” to extricate him from the vehicle. Woods has since been identified as the driver in the vehicle and some experts now believe per USA Today that he may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the car to go flying off the road and flip over with Woods inside it. Rushed immediately to a hospital, Woods is finally speaking out to confirm that he is in stable condition and recovering, and noting what moved him to reach out — the heartfelt show of support at the WGC Workday Championship by fellow golfers and fans who sported Woods’ signature red shirt during the tournament.

While recovering in the hospital this weekend from his multiple leg fractures and reconstructive surgery, Woods flipped on the TV to see Sunday’s tournament — a sea of red shirts signaling their support.

In a show of support for Tiger Woods as he recovers from severe injuries following a car crash, fellow golfers paid tribute by wearing Woods' signature red shirt and black pants. @Miguelnbc reports. pic.twitter.com/MzH5x2H0uN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 1, 2021

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts,” Woods tweeted. “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

Tournament winner Collin Morikawa may not have gotten the red shirt memo, but he shared a sincere shout-out that we’re sure meant the world to Woods too.

“Tiger means everything to me. And yes, he had the crash and thankfully he’s all right, and hopefully he has a quick and great recovery. But I don’t think we say thank you enough, so I want to say thank you to Tiger,” he said after his win per Huff Post, continuing, “because sometimes you lose people too early… Kobe. I lost my grandpa about a month ago. And you don’t get to say thank you enough. So, thank you guys.”

It must have been so powerful for Woods to see just how many people care that he’s okay, and we’re right there with them. We’re so relieved for Woods and for his family, and this show of solidarity may be proof that Woods’ legacy has finally healed.

