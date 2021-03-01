Prince Philip’s Release From Hospital Pushed to Next Week as He Seeks Further Treatment

Prince Philip has had a rough go with his health over the last two weeks. He was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on Feb. 16 for an undisclosed infection, but Buckingham Palace has finally given the official update on his current condition — and it looks like there’s sadly no sign that we should expect to see him out soon.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition,” the palace said in a statement, per HuffPost.

We knew about the infection, but the additional health concern about his heart only adds to the stress the royal family is currently going through. The press release also noted, “The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment, but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.” At 99 years of age, doctors are likely taking every precaution necessary to ensure Prince Philip is strong enough before he leaves the hospital.

He entered the hospital two weeks ago without assistance and walked in through the front doors after traveling by private car instead of an ambulance. At the time, the palace also reassured the public that his health condition was not related to COVID-19. He and Queen Elizabeth received their first shot in January, so they should be fully vaccinated by now.

Family members are staying optimistic in dealing with Prince Philip’s health crisis while getting ready for the barrage of media surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview next Sunday. They are trying to keep a calm exterior even though there’s a lot of scrutiny in the press right now. That didn’t stop Prince Edward from telling Sky News last week that things are looking up for Prince Philip, “He’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed.” Let’s hope his recovery continues on the right path and he’s reunited with Queen Elizabeth soon.

