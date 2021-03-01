Gillian Anderson’s Golden Globes Acceptance Speech for The Crown Has a Lot to Say About Ex Peter Morgan

Gillian Anderson picked up a well-deserved Golden Globe for Supporting Actress in a TV series for her role as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, a character all fans of the Netflix series know she embodied to a tee. But to hear Anderson accept her ex, a whole lot of the credit is due to Crown writer and recent Anderson ex Peter Morgan, whom she thanks not once but twice, effusively, while accepting the win. Anderson and Morgan’s four-year romance was reported to have ended in late 2020, just a few weeks after the season they’d worked on together came out in November. To hear Anderson’s speech tonight, however, this sounds like the most mature breakup in the history of the world — either that, or we’re missing a piece of a this timeline.

Anderson, much like previous Globes honoree Jason Sudeikis, takes a moment to find her bearings after hearing her name called out. When she pulls herself together to make her thank you’s, it’s clear that Morgan is at the top of her mind.

“Firstly, thank you very much to the Hollywood Foreign Press and to my fellow nominees and to Peter Morgan for imagining that I could inhabit Mrs. T,” she says, making a joke about him convincing the casting director before going on to thank…Peter Morgan, once again: “to Peter Morgan for writing an exquisitely multi-dimensional character against the odds.”

A Daily Mail report in Dec. 2020 confirmed that Anderson and Morgan had split four years after they began dating in 2016, though neither representative shared a comment. Since then, Morgan is believed to have moved on with film producer Jemima Khan, with whom he may be co-habiting as of Jan. 2021, per The Independent.

No matter, though — Sex Education star Anderson couldn’t be more cordial and downright grateful when it comes to ex Morgan and the work they did together. May we all be so gracious to our exes on live TV, and may we all look as good as Gillian Anderson doing it. Forget playing Margaret Thatcher: we’ll give Anderson a whole new award for playing the role of an emotionally healthy woman who can move on from a breakup no problem. Right now, she’s nailing it.

