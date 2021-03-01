All the Celebrities on the Golden Globes Virtual Red Carpet

Our favorite season — a.k.a award season — has officially been kicked off tonight with a bang with the Golden Globes 78th Annual ceremony. This year’s award show looks drastically different than previous years due to COVID-19, which means that the massive red carpet lineup fans might be used to isn’t happening as usual. Luckily, while our attire might consist of cozy sweats at the moment, Hollywood’s A-listers gave the people what they want and showed up in full glam and stunning ball gowns (even if it meant doing so through Zoom). From Tina Fey to Laura Dern to Tiffany Haddish and so so many more; check out all of the celebrities who have made an appearance at the Golden Globes tonight.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Todd Williamson/NBC.

Margot Robbie

It's time! It's time! This year's socially distanced #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet is officially open! And @MargotRobbie is kicking it off in style. pic.twitter.com/gGXA8SHq2a — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Laura Dern, Tiffany Haddish, and Maya Rudolph

The show has started, but we still have #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet looks rolling in. Check out these incredible looks from @LauraDern , @TiffanyHaddish, and @MayaRudolph. pic.twitter.com/Kyn3QGdBW5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo looks gorgeous on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet tonight, and we are green with envy! pic.twitter.com/1yii9fkL4v — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Amy Poehler

The host with the most, Amy Poehler, is ready for her (fourth) time to shine at tonight's #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/974g0vHCCj — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco knows a bit about going the extra mile. Tonight, the #GoldenGlobes-nominated actress is soaring to new heights in this beautiful ballgown. pic.twitter.com/B34PH0srMV — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Angela Bassett

What CAN’T she do? @ImAngelaBassett is presenting tonight and is going to be stunning in purple at this year's #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/EiBsEc5nkj — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Amanda Seyfried

Step aside, Citizen Kane, there's a new Rosebud in town. @AmandaSeyfried's #GoldenGlobes gown gives homage to the famous sled, and we absolutely love it! pic.twitter.com/KNtVcX3c9F — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Kenan Thompson

Todd Williamson/NBC Todd Williamson/NBC

Justin Theroux

Cindy Ord/NBC. Cindy Ord/NBC

Tina Fey

Cindy Ord/NBC. Cindy Ord/NBC

