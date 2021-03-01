Oprah Winfrey’s Meghan Markle Interview May Reveal a ‘Breaking Point’ We Never Knew

Oprah Winfrey does it again! Her probing interview skills are most likely going to result in the interview of the year with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. From the short teaser CBS dropped during Sunday night’s 60 Minutes episode, we are salivating for more — that’s how juicy the clip was.

The network packed in so many incredible sound bites in 30 seconds that our head is spinning. Oprah starts out, “Were you silent, or were you silenced?” From the look of Meghan’s face as she goes to answer the question — which we of course have to wait until Sunday, March 7 to hear the answer — this interview is going far deeper than we ever realized.

Oprah’s special with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — pictured here at their Montecito home chatting with Winfrey — has been extended from 90-minutes to a two-hour special (to air Sunday, March 7 from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on the @CBS). pic.twitter.com/fuZOA2yANk — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 1, 2021

Oprah reminds the audience that there wasn’t a single subject that was off-limits when it came to Meghan — who talks with the talk show host alone first —or the couple’s joint interview. Then, Queen of Talk drops a bombshell that makes us think that things behind the royal gates were much worse than the press ever reported. “Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point,” says Oprah.

“It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us — but at least we had each other,” Harry tells @Oprah in this preview clip first shared on @60Minutes this evening. pic.twitter.com/bf0A06OG5w — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 1, 2021

In the video, Harry then chimes in with, “My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” referring to the horrible treatment of his mother, Princess Diana, by the British press and Kensington Palace. He emotionally thinks about how alone his mother must have felt in that situation and adds, “It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us — but at least we had each other.”

This comment makes a lot of sense since we’ve heard the Duke of Sussex talking about their mental health as one of the biggest reasons for their exit from their senior royal roles. While the press wants to push the narrative that Meghan steered Megxit, this new clip shows that it was a choice driven by their desire for peace and sanity for their family.

For Harry to walk away from his honorary military titles and the patronages they both cherished is pretty major. That means things behind closed doors must have been brutal for both of them. With Oprah now helping them share their narrative, the royal family must now contend with the fact that their need for control probably drove Meghan and Harry out faster than they ever imagined.

