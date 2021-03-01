Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Angela Bassett, Elle Fanning, & More Best-Dressed Stars at the 2021 Golden Globes

Louisa Ballhaus
Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish
Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish Rich Polk/NBC.

It’s a Golden Globe Awards night like no other as the pandemic reaches its one-year mark and awards shows haltingly find their footing in the new world. Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and airing on NBC tonight, the Golden Globes are usually a time when celebs let loose and get candid without the pressures of capital-O Oscar night, and tonight’s stars are working hard to give this year the same personal touch, down to letting a host of Golden Globes photographers conduct virtual photoshoots with them in their homes. The result? We may not have a full red carpet, but we definitely have a full night of fashion. From Elle Fanning to Angela Bassett and so many more, tonight’s best-dressed are a jewel-toned reminder that celebrity fashion isn’t going anywhere.

Read on for our favorite looks from the night, a collection of best-dressed stars captured from all over the world.

Salma Hayek

Lazy loaded image
Salma Hayek Todd Williamson/NBC.

Is anyone surprised? Salma Hayek was smoking hot presenting a 2021 Golden Globe, and we’re just sorry she didn’t stay on stage longer.

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland’s fire-engine red look got our red carpet vibes going.

Kaley Cuoco

Yes, we love this gown — but can we zoom in on the pool please?

Cynthia Erivo

Lazy loaded image
Cynthia Erivo Todd Williamson/NBC.

Cynthia Erivo is a thoroughly modern-day Cinderella, keeping the elbow gloves but opting for a lime-green gown instead.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning and this custom Gucci dress look completely made for each other.

Julia Garner

Ozark‘s Julia Garner had a chic take on menswear and a perfect red lip to match.

Justin Theroux

Lazy loaded image
Justin Theroux Cindy Ord/NBC.

Justin Theroux misses having the occasion to get black-tie sexy and he’s not afraid to show it.

Angela Bassett

Lazy loaded image
Angela Bassett Todd Williamson/NBC

Angela Bassett is flaunting high-drama feathers and one hot body on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin (AKA Diana of The Crown) is a virtual hit in this boyish ensemble.

Amanda Seyfried

Now that’s some old Hollywood glamour.

Tina Fey

Lazy loaded image
Tina Fey Cindy Ord/NBC.

Tina Fey opted for a sexier look than usual with fishnets and sky-high pumps, and we think she looks fabulous.

Before you go, click here to see Golden Globes red carpet looks from 2000 to 2020.
Lady Gaga

