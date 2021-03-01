Angela Bassett, Elle Fanning, & More Best-Dressed Stars at the 2021 Golden Globes

It’s a Golden Globe Awards night like no other as the pandemic reaches its one-year mark and awards shows haltingly find their footing in the new world. Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and airing on NBC tonight, the Golden Globes are usually a time when celebs let loose and get candid without the pressures of capital-O Oscar night, and tonight’s stars are working hard to give this year the same personal touch, down to letting a host of Golden Globes photographers conduct virtual photoshoots with them in their homes. The result? We may not have a full red carpet, but we definitely have a full night of fashion. From Elle Fanning to Angela Bassett and so many more, tonight’s best-dressed are a jewel-toned reminder that celebrity fashion isn’t going anywhere.

Read on for our favorite looks from the night, a collection of best-dressed stars captured from all over the world.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Todd Williamson/NBC.

Is anyone surprised? Salma Hayek was smoking hot presenting a 2021 Golden Globe, and we’re just sorry she didn’t stay on stage longer.

Sarah Hyland

Even though this year we have a much more muted Red Carpet, @Sarah_Hyland is helping to make this year stand out! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/RkSwhhIErj — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Sarah Hyland’s fire-engine red look got our red carpet vibes going.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco knows a bit about going the extra mile. Tonight, the #GoldenGlobes-nominated actress is soaring to new heights in this beautiful ballgown. pic.twitter.com/B34PH0srMV — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Yes, we love this gown — but can we zoom in on the pool please?

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Todd Williamson/NBC.

Cynthia Erivo is a thoroughly modern-day Cinderella, keeping the elbow gloves but opting for a lime-green gown instead.

Elle Fanning

To the 78th annual @goldenglobes, #ElleFanning, Nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for #TheGreat wore a custom #Gucci satin draped gown with embroidered crystal brooches. Photo by #GarethGatrell. #GoldenGlobes #AlessandroMichele pic.twitter.com/6L0aMSusVS — gucci (@gucci) February 28, 2021

Elle Fanning and this custom Gucci dress look completely made for each other.

Julia Garner

Ozark‘s Julia Garner had a chic take on menswear and a perfect red lip to match.

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux Cindy Ord/NBC.

Justin Theroux misses having the occasion to get black-tie sexy and he’s not afraid to show it.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Todd Williamson/NBC

Angela Bassett is flaunting high-drama feathers and one hot body on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin (AKA Diana of The Crown) is a virtual hit in this boyish ensemble.

Amanda Seyfried

Step aside, Citizen Kane, there's a new Rosebud in town. @AmandaSeyfried's #GoldenGlobes gown gives homage to the famous sled, and we absolutely love it! pic.twitter.com/KNtVcX3c9F — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Now that’s some old Hollywood glamour.

Tina Fey

Tina Fey Cindy Ord/NBC.

Tina Fey opted for a sexier look than usual with fishnets and sky-high pumps, and we think she looks fabulous.

