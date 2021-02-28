Kourtney Kardashian is Already So Comfortable Around Boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker is reportedly pretty new, but it’s clear that she’s already so comfortable around her new musician beau. The entire KarJenner fam usually keeps their dating life out of the spotlight but Kourtney hasn’t been shy about giving her fans a peek into her relationship on Instagram. And Kourtney’s latest IG post of herself visiting Barker at the studio is a testament to how well things are going between the two — and how happy the star really is.

On Instagram, Kourtney posted a carousel while she sits smiling ear to ear in a studio filled with purple lights, captioning her photo with a simple purple heart. We love the fact that Barker brought Kourtney with him to his workplace, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looks more than happy to be tagging along with her man.

And as any proud boyfriend would, Barker posted the photos on Kourtney on his Instagram Story alongside a black heart and drum emoji.

Their connection seems to have evolved naturally and according to a source from People, the two have been spending a lot of time with each other’s families in the months since they began dating. “He’s liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He’s a good guy and a really great dad,” the source said. “Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet.”

TBH Kourtney is beaming with joy in these pics, and we’re hoping to see more behind the scenes of Barker and Kardashian’s relationship soon.

