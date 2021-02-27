Jonah Hill Has a Message for the Kids Who Are Insecure About Taking Their Shirts Off at the Pool

One thing that is consistently unacceptable — yet albeit happens way too often — is the invasive belief that people have the right to comment or mock other people’s bodies. And after years of working in the industry and experiencing this first hand, Jonah Hill shared an important message for the media, fans, and body-shaming trolls everywhere on Instagram after The Daily Mail published photos of the actor shirtless while surfing — and it’s chock-full with body positivity and self-love. See the post here.

Hill shared a screenshot of the publication’s article titled, “Jonah Hill slips into his black wetsuit for surf day in Malibu… before showing off his tattoos while going shirtless to towel himself off.” The 21 Jump Street actor began his touching post by saying, “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”

He then said it’s “dope” that the media trying to play him by “stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this” simply isn’t bothering or fazing him anymore. Hill added, “I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”

He went on to explain that this is neither a “good for me” or “feel bad for me” post, but instead aimed at “the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool.” Directed at those kids, he heartwarmingly wrote, “Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”

As for the Daily Mail? Well, Hill had a few choice words for the publication. “Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;).”

