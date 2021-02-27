Kerry Washington Is Just One of the Celebs Calling Out the Golden Globes For a Lack of Black Voters

Award season is officially being kicked off by the Golden Globes Awards this Sunday, however, in the wake of a damning Los Angeles Times report that exposed a lack of black voters in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association; many A-listers in Hollywood are sharing the hashtag #TimesUpGlobes. Celebrities like Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes, Amy Schumer and so many more have taken to social media to slam the fact that, of the 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association voting on this year’s awards, not a single one is Black — and time’s up.

“A cosmetic fic isn’t enough. #TimesUpGlobes #TIMESUP,” Washington wrote on Twitter, which was a message that was also shared by other prominent figures on social media.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association holds a tremendous amount of power so its ethical lapses in diversity poses a problem for ensuring a wide range of talent is considered for nominations and awards. According to the LA Times, while there are some members of color in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, there are no Black members — this was later confirmed by the association themselves.

Notably, the Golden Globes has been criticized for snubbing acclaimed films such as Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and Shaka King’s “Judas and the Black Messiah” among other Black-led projects, in their nominations for top honors of the night.

In a statement to The LA Times on Thursday, the HFPA pledged to “bring in black members.”

“We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, tv and the artists inspiring and educating them,” the statement read. “We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible.”

